Actress Etinosa Idemudia Claps Back At Victoria Inyama; Hints On Being Married

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia has responded to her colleague, Victoria Inyama after she mocked her for giving birth out of wedlock.

Information Nigeria reported earlier that Idemudia had welcomed her first child, a baby girl with a yet-to-be identified man.

Reacting to the news, Inyama indirectly tagged Idemudia as an hypocrite, saying that the people who mocked her for giving birth out of wedlock have “finally joined her group chat”.

Rather than let sleeping dogs lie, Idemudia took to Instagram and she also reacted to her colleague’s claims.

The first time mom hinted that she is legally married and as a result, should not be classified as a single mother.

In her words;

“What concerns married woman with single mother’s group? God bless every single mother and God bless every married mother. In fact God bless everybody o!! Happy Sunday. SOMEBODY GET THIS PENGUIN A WAIST TRAINER ASAP!!!! #Penguin #Waddle #Mum #BACKTOSENDER”

See her post below: