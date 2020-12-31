Actress Ini Dima-Okojie Shares Her Struggles With Fibroid

Nigerian actress, Ini Dima-Okojie is on the road to recovery as she recently opened up about her long battle with fibroid.

Taking to Instagram, the film star announced that she had undergone surgery to remove the fibroid and it was successful.

Okojie revealed that she first discovered that she had fibroid in 2017 but a certain gynecologist had advised her to leave it alone if it wasn’t disturbing her.

However, the actress soon noticed that the bulge in her tummy had began to increase their in size and she saw a new gynecologist, who advised her to undergo surgery.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic at the time disrupted her plans and made it impossible to proceed with the surgical operation.

In November, the bulge in her tummy had increased significantly and the actress noted that she was forced to undergo the surgery.

