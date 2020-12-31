Actress Jemima Osunde Awarded Most Innovative Intern At LUTH

Nollywood rising actress, Jemima Osunde, has been honored with the Most Innovative Intern Award at LUTH. The film star shared the good news on her official Twitter page.

The award was presented to her after rounding off her one-year mandatory internship at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Sharing some photos including that of the award, the trained physiotherapist writes:

“I received an award from my department today after working as an intern for 1 year Love you guys but I’m so glad to be rounding up #LUTH #MostInnovativeIntern #JemimaOsunde #YearOfTheCOVIDPandemic #Thankful”

Read Also: COVID-19: ‘You’ll Catch New Disease’ – Actress Jemima Osunde Tells Nigerians Abusing Use Of Face Mask

Information Nigeria recalls the actress was also nominated in the category of 2020 Prize for Acting at the Future Awards.

See her post below: