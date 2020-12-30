Actress Juliet Ibrahim Shares Raunchy Photos On Instagram

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim decided to spread holiday cheer in an usual way as she posted a couple of raunchy photos on Instagram.

In the photos, the mother of one was seen wearing a red ribbon outfit that accentuated her curves, leaving little to the imagination of her fans.

The film star spiced things up as she also rocked a bright red lipstick. The actress was also sporting a red hair and she had on a pair of sexy fishing net that matched the shade of her outfit.

Ibrahim captioned the photos;

“In the midst of it all, 2020 came bearing gifts.

#atoasttolife#happyholidays”

Read Also: Actress Juliet Ibrahim Replies Troll Who Told Her To Find A Man

See the photos below: