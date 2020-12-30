Actress Nkechi Blessing Joins Davido’s ‘TULE’ Challenge (Video)

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has tagged along with the ‘Tule’ challenge created by international music star, Davido.

Some days ago, Davido kickstarted the ‘Tule’ challenge after sharing a video of himself yelling the catchphrase in a humorous way with his manly husky voice.

Nkechi Blessing, however, created her own version of the challenge and turns out just as hilarious as that of the DMW Records’ boss.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“Make Una help me tag @davido Cus like this we don start TULE challenge #tule.”

