Aisha Buhari’s Aide Refuses To Disclose Her Whereabouts

Aliyu Abdullahi, the spokesperson to the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has disclosed that as a citizen, the President’s wife is entitled to her own privacy.

He noted that if the First Lady chooses not to reveal her present location or speak on national issues at the moment, she is entitled to her choice as a private citizen of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Abdullahi, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the First Lady) made this remark on Tuesday when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

When asked about the current whereabouts of the First Lady during his appearance on the programme, Abdullahi refused to talk about the issue.

Also Read: Aisha Buhari Flown To Dubai For Neck Pain Treatment

He pointed out that he was not on the show to talk about the private life of the President’s wife.

“I am sorry, Kayode, this is not part of what I was actually invited here to discuss in your studio.

“I will not be speaking on that because it is not part of what we agreed for me to come and discuss. So, let us leave that issue out of the interview please,” he said.