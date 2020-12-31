Trolls blast Davido for introducing #TuleChallenge (Photos)

Music entertainer, Davido has been knocked by social media users for introducing #TuleChallenge.

Davido has been trending online since his altercation with his colleague, Burna Boy, inside a club in Ghana.

After the brawl, Davido released a video clip of himself chanting the words “TULE” on his social media pages.

Just recently, Davido decided to bless his fan with a cash price of 2million naira, if anyone is able to remake the trending TULE video.

Sharing the news, he wrote:

TULE CHALLENGE 2M NAIRA ! Make sure u tag #TULECHALLENGE e get y

Social media users have begun trashing the challenge, saying Davido is chasing clout. To them, the idea of initiating such a challenge shows how desperate he has become in getting love and support from people.

Screenshot below: