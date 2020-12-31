APC Set To Take Over South-East: Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has plans that will benefit the people of South-East.

The Progressives Governor stated this during an end of the year meeting with leaders of the APC in the South-East.

The meeting which held in Owerri was targeted at claiming the region for the ruling party.

At the meeting, the governor expressed that it was time the APC took over the zone now that South-East leaders have joined the party.

He added that a massive registration into the party should be encouraged along with a reconciliatory move amongst the members.

Uzodinma further stated that the National Convention of the party in 2021 will avail the region an opportunity to make their stance known about the APC which he says was blackmailed and insulted in the past.