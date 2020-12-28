BBNaija’s Cindy Okafor Reveals Her Turn Off In A Man

2019 Big Brother Naija contestant, Cindy Nkeiru Okafor has revealed her biggest turn off in a man.

Taking to her Instagram story, the reality TV star cum actress suggested that she detests a man, who pays little or no attention to his partner but spends a lot of time looking at his reflection in a mirror.

While others would look past this, Okafor begs to differ as she noted she is easily turned off by a man, who is self-centered.

In her words;

“If a man looks at a mirror more times than you, he is way into himself!! And that’s an immediate turn off”, she wrote.

