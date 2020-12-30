BBNaija’s Kaisha Receives Plots Of Land From Her Mother

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Umaru Aisha, alias Kaisha, recently received plots of land gifts from her mother.

The reality TV star shared a video which captured the moment that her mother surprised her by giving her the documents of the huge land situated in Orlu Umuaka, Imo state.

Kaisha captioned the video;

“So my mum surprised me with one of her lands ,two and the half plots in IMO state, orlu umuaka, and also promised to develop the land,

giving me the land is enough mummy, I will be the one to build a mansion by his grace of God. I am so so happy , mummy God bless you for this gift, you will reap the fruits of your labour in me in Jesus name amen. Mummy continue to pray for your daughter . Love you always.”

Watch the video below: