‘Bobrisky Is One Of The Nicest Women I Know’ – Tacha Says

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha, recently took to her Instagram story to praise Bobrisky for being a good friend.

The self-proclaimed Port-Harcourt first daughter described the crossdresser as “one of the nicest women that she knows.”

Tacha wrote;

“You might not like Bobrisky but when you’re praying for friends, pray for a friend like Bobrisky.

“One of the nicest women i know. Love you.”

Touched by the public show of love, Bobrisky re-shared the post, accompanied by the words;

“Tacha don’t make me cry. Love u.”

