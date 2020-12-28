‘Both Women And Men Belong In The kitchen’ – Naira Marley Says

Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley has stated that the kitchen duties is not exclusive to just one gender.

According to the rapper, both men and women belong in the kitchen because that is where food comes from. Thus, the the preparation of meals should be done by both gender.

Taking to Twitter, Naira Marley shared a video of himself cooking in the kitchen while grooving to one of his songs and her wrote;

”Women belong in the kitchen, Men belong in the kitchen, Kitchen has food”

Read Also: ”Nigerians Are Not The Biggest Scammers But Are The Face Of It” – Naira Marley

Watch the video below: