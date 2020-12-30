BREAKING: Ogun Bans Crossover Services

In a bid to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, the Ogun State Government has banned crossover services to usher in the New Year in all worship centres across the state.

The announcement was made on the state-owned radio station, Ogun State Broadcasting (OGBC), by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile on Wednesday.

This was sequel to a meeting government held with the Christian and Islamic clerics in adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.

The Ogun State Government urged all worshipers to adhere to the stay-at-home order or make use of the social media platforms available.