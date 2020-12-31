Buhari Lacks Capacity To Tackle Insecurity — Rivers Rep, Chinda

The lawmaker representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t have the capacity to fight insecurity currently plaguing the country.

Chinda stated this while speaking at the grand finale of the sensitisation and verification of wards and local government area offices of the Grassroots Development Initiative, a pro-PDP group held in Obio/Akpor, Rivers State.

Recall that Hon. Chinda has led the calls for impeachment of President Buhari.

Reacting to the move at the event, Chinda expressed that his call for Buhari’s impeachment was not out of hatred or anything personal but was for the best interest of Nigerians.

“We do not hate Mr. President. He has done nothing personal to us but we are saying that Mr. President is not fit for purpose.

“If we look at our country and we do nothing and keep quiet because we are afraid or because we want to please people. By the time this country collapses, we will have no other country to go to,” he said.