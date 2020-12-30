Buhari To Sign 2021 Budget On Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to sign the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law on Thursday.

This development was confirmed by his Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, to newsmen.

Recall that the National Assembly before embarking on holiday had passed the N13.58tn budget for the next fiscal year.

This was done in a bid to desire to restore the country’s budget to January to December cycle.

Speaking to newsmen, Shehu said; “All things being equal (and note this), the President will sign the 2021 budget into law on Thursday.

“It is not likely that the plan will change though,” the presidential aide said.