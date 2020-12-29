Chef Ayo’s Alleged Gay Lover Publicly Denies Knowing Him

Nigerian gay rights activist, Chef Ayo has become a laughing stock on social media after his alleged lover denied knowing him.

Information Nigeria recalls that Chef Ayo had taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his one-year anniversary with his supposed partner with a loved-up video. In the video, the gay rights activist was seen serenading his lover with a love song.

After realizing that the video had gone viral, the supposed partner came out to expose the gay rights activist, saying that they only met once which was the day the video was made.

The young man also shared a screenshot of his voters card which shows that his real name is Emmanuel Ikedichukwu Nwaogu and not Obafemi Ogundairo.

Nwaogu captioned his post with the words;

“Not up to 24hours ago, there was a controversial video of me and some gay activist in a video. The video was took to @instablog9ja with some false belief that I was celebrating a one year anniversary with a chef I knew little or nothing about. I would have loved to tell you the reason behind that video but as advised by my legal councillor I would have to wait until the the authorities finish with their investigations. I really hope this helps”

