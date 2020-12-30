Churches To Hold Crossover Service In Oyo Under Strict COVID-19 Protocols

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has asked religious organisations to conduct cross-over services on December 31, 2020, as he lifts the 12 am to 4 am curfew.

The State Government announced that it lifted the 12 am to 4 am curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government.

This was disclosed by Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde via a statement shared on the State’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He stated, “Following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on 29th December 2020, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE, has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted.

“The governor has also warned citizens and residents of Oyo State to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, protocols and advisories as laid down by the OYO State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at limiting the transmission of the disease in our communities.

“Secondly, he has directed that enforcement of these guidelines and protocols in accordance with the law will be applied as appropriate, enjoining individuals and organizations to comply and by so doing ensure that we all spread the joy of this season and not the virus.”