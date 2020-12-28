Comedian Crazeclown, Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for popular comedian, Crazeclown as he has welcomed his first child, a baby girl with his fiancée, Joan.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the comedian announced that the arrival of his baby girl and he mentioned that it is the “best Christmas/Birthday gift ever.”

Although, the new dad did not share the name of his daughter, he noted that she is the very beautiful.

Crazeclown wrote;

“Compliment of the season guys My Daughter says HI The real journey begins BEST CHRISTMAS/BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER my wife gave me the most beautiful princess #Parenthood #DaddyCraze”

See his post below: