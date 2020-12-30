COVID-19: January Will Be Tough, NCDC Warns Nigerians

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that the health system of this country is struggling to cope with the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

The Centre on Tuesday revealed that there would be an increase in COVID-19 cases by January 2021.

The Director-General, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known while speaking at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Also Read: COVID-19: Omokri Slams FG Over Late Plans To Ban Flights From UK

He said, “We just faced the worst week since we started responding to this outbreak. We had more cases in Nigeria last week than in any other previous week since the beginning of the outbreak.

“Pictures and videos from across the country paint a very disheartening situation because it appears that our messages, our appeals to Nigerians over the last few months have not been heeded and we have gone ahead with business as usual.

“Events centres are full, social activities are full and so it is no surprises that cases are rising.

“January will be a tough month, no doubt about it. So, we have to brace ourselves for the consequences of the activities that we have decided to carry out in December.”