COVID-19: ‘Make Adequate Provision For Storage And Electricity’ – Shehu Sani Tells FG

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Federal Government to put certain things in place before purchasing the COVID-19 vaccine.

He also advised the Nigerian government to make provisions for storage facilitates before getting COVID-19 vaccines.

Also Read: We’ll Clampdown On People With Fake COVID-19 Certificates – Lagos Health Commissioner

The former lawmaker from Kaduna also called for the provision of an emergency power supply which was one of the things necessary for the preservation of the vaccines.

He wrote:

“To the FG; Before you Credit N400 Billion to #COVID19 vaccine manufacturers, make adequate provisions for storage facilities & emergency power supply that can preserve them at minus 70 degree Celsius. It’s not our normal fridge.”