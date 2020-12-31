COVID-19: Plateau Govt Shifts Date For Reopening Of Tertiary Schools

Plateau State Government has directed tertiary institutions to resume on Jan. 18, as against the Jan. 4 date earlier announced.

Mr Kakmena Audu, the Plateau Commissioner for Higher Education gave the directive in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

He stated that the decision to shift the resumption date was in line with the directive of the Federal Government and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Also Read: Plateau Governor, Lalong Tests Negative For COVID-19

The commissioner directed all heads of tertiary institutions in the state to comply strictly to the directive and also ensure that they adhere strictly to the safety protocols against COVID-19.

In the same vein, John Istifanus, the Director of Schools in the state Ministry of Secondary Education, has directed all secondary schools in the state to resume as directed.