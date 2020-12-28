COVID-19: Wike To Impose Fresh Lockdown On Rivers

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is to impose a fresh lockdown on the State from January 2021 due to rising COVID-19 infections.

He dropped the hint at a thanksgiving church service to mark the 90th birthday of Mrs. Priscilla Nwanediye Mark at St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa in Ikwerre council area on Sunday.

Wike described as worrisome the refusal by most churches and markets to enforce the compulsory wearing of face masks.

He stated that though the state government had relaxed restrictions on worship centres, new stringent measures would be introduced next week to check the spread of the virus in the state.

Wike said: “When you go to some churches, they don’t wear face masks. Go to market, they don’t wear face masks. They believe COVID-19 is not real. It’s not real because it has not happened to you. Nobody had died whom you know. When somebody has died and the person was close to you, you will know that COVID-19 is real.

“So, it is real and I want to appeal to all of you that we have to be more strict now because the second wave is more dangerous than the first. It’s very, very dangerous. I know how many people we have lost since the second wave started.”