Crossover Services: CAN Chapter Directs Lagos Churches To End By 11pm

In a bid to curtail the spread of coronavirus and adhere to the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Lagos State Chapter has directed all churches to close their crossover services on December 31st by 11 pm.

The Lagos State CAN chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite announced this while briefing journalists on Monday.

He said, “As part of our responsibility as a law-abiding organisation and in response to the appeal made to us by the State Government, we hereby direct that all churches should ensure their services on 31st of December, 2020 end at 11:00 pm so as to allow attendees get to their respective homes and places of rest on or before 12:00 midnight when the curfew will start.”

Adegbite also explained that the media briefing became necessary “following story making the rounds that suggest that the leadership of CAN is at loggerhead with the government in the state over the 2020 Crossover night.”