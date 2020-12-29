Daddy Freeze Fires Back At Troll Who Told Him To Stop Telling Christians Not To Celebrate Christmas

Controversial Nigerian OAP, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze, did not spare a troll who told him to rest from promoting reasons why Christians should not celebrate Christmas.

The veteran broadcaster had simply shared the video of the message telling Christians not to celebrate Christmas when the comment came from the troll. She told him not to be a fool at 40.

“Daddy freeze rest. You go talk tire. We have celebrated already. Don’t be a fool at 40”

Descending heavily on her, Freeze referred to as a mooncalf.

“You don’t want me to join your league of certified dingbats right? You look 70 and are a verified mooncalf”

See their exchange below: