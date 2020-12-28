Davido Says He Is Leaving Music After His Brawl With Burna Boy

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has fans concerned after he announced that he will leave the music industry for some ‘people.’

This is coming after the singer reportedly got into a physical fight with his colleague, Burna Boy.

Eyewitnesses took to Twitter to recall what possibly happened at the scene and they all claimed that the duo had an altercation in a club in Ghana.

Taking to the micro-blogging site on Monday, the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner shared a cryptic message which reads;

”I go leave this music for Una”

However, the singer later shared a video of himself laughing with the caption; “Tule Jare”

Watch the video clip below: