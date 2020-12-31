Deeper Life School: Akwa Ibom Withdraws From Sexual Abuse Probe

The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the transfer of investigation of the 11-year-old boy allegedly sexually abused at the Deeper Life High School, Uyo to the Nigeria Police Force.

The state Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo, the state capital.

He added that the schoolboy has been moved to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre at the Immanuel General Hospital, Eket for further medical investigation.

The Commissioner stated that the victim’s parents and other interested parties gave their consent for the boy to be taken to the referral centre.

He also revealed that the Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Education, who investigated the sexual abuse allegation on behalf of the Akwa Ibom government, has been advised by the Attorney General of the state to hands off the case, especially since the police were already on the case too.

Ememobong also stated that organisations such as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Trafficking, Mirabelle Centre, FIDA Akwa Ibom, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Response Unit of the Ministry of Justice, Akwa Ibom State, have been involved in the case.