Dino Melaye Warns Buhari Against Arresting Bishop Kukah

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against attempting to arrest the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, over his Christmas message.

Bishop Kukah’s Christmas message which accused President Buhari of nepotism has continued to elicit mixed reactions from different quarters of the country.

Reacting, Melaye in a Tweet warned Buhari against arresting or embarrassing Bishop Kukah.

He wrote:

“Arrest or try to embarrass Bishop Kukah and we will prove to you that Government is not owned by you but the people. They want to scare everybody. Ko jooooo. Kill fear and speak the truth to power.”