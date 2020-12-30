Don’t Touch Bishop Kukah, Tackle Armed Terrorists – Apostle Suleman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has warned against any attempt to arrest or attack the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah.

Bishop Kukah’s Christmas message has generated mixed reactions from different quarters of the country.

The presidency labeled the message as inciting hatred, while other groups called for the arrest of the clergyman.

Also Read: I Did Not Call For A Coup, I Only Spoke The Truth On Buhari’s Nepotism – Kukah

Reacting to the reactions that have trailed the message from Bishop Kukah, Apostle Suleman stated that those criticizing Kukah should deal with terrorists and not trigger more drama.

Apostle Suleman warned against any attempt to arrest or attack his fellow clergyman.

He wrote: