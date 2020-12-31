Fani-Kayode Warns FG Against Any Attempt To Harm Bishop Kukah

Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Federal Government to resist any attempt to hurt Bishop Matthew Kukah over his Christmas day message.

The Christmas message by the clergyman has led to calls for arrest and criticisms from some quarters, with the Presidency describing the statement as inciting hatred.

Reacting to the development, the former Minister on his Twitter page warned against attempts to harm the clergy, stating that Nigeria may not survive the consequence if anything happens to the clergy.

See his full post below:

