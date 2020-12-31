Fani-Kayode Warns FG Against Any Attempt To Harm Bishop Kukah

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned the Federal Government to resist any attempt to hurt Bishop Matthew Kukah over his Christmas day message.

The Christmas message by the clergyman has led to calls for arrest and criticisms from some quarters, with the Presidency describing the statement as inciting hatred.

Reacting to the development, the former Minister on his Twitter page warned against attempts to harm the clergy, stating that Nigeria may not survive the consequence if anything happens to the clergy.



..Since then reckless & misguided Govt-sponsored groups have called for the detention of Kukah. They have also insulted & condemned him & threatened his life. Be warned that if Kukah is harmed, injured, maimed or killed Nigeria will not survive the mayhem that will befall her.2/ — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 30, 2020

..The anger & frustration in the land is unprecedented & people are looking for the slightest reason to take to the streets. Few would survive it if they did.

The blood of Kukah must NOT be spilled, he must NOT be killed, he must NOT be kidnapped and he must NOT be detained..4/ — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 30, 2020