Fans Gift BBNaija Star, Ozo A PS5 (Photo)

Ex-BBNaija season 5 contestant, Joseph Ozoemena Chukwu, better known as Ozo, recently received a PlayStation 5 from his fans.

Taking to his Instagram story, the reality TV star disclosed that he got back from work and met the video game console waiting for him at home.

Ozo also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans, alias superions. Sharing a photo of the gift, the reality TV star wrote;

“Got back from work to a PS% gift from my amazing superions! Thank you so much, y’all are the best”.

See his post below: