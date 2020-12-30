Femi Odekunle, Member Of Buhari’s Advisory Committee, Is Dead

Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), is dead.

Odekunle, 77, was Nigeria’s first Professor of Criminology.

He died at the COVID-19 Isolation Center in Gwagwalada, Abuja, Tuesday evening.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock at the demise.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described Odekunle as a valued friend and a towering intellectual giant with impeccable knowledge of his chosen academic field.

“His death is very saddening. His lasting contributions, as well as his charisma, wit and sense of humor, will be sorely missed by all of us, his friends and associates. May the Almighty repose his soul,” he said.