Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto The Saga’ Breaks Record; Hits N124M In Its Opening Week

‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’, the sequel of Funke Akindele‘s 2010 movie, ‘Omo Ghetto’, has broken an official record in the Nigerian cinemas by grossing N124 million in its opening weekend.

The movie, directed by Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz, has now become the first Nollywood movie to surpass N98 million in its opening weekend beating ‘The Wedding Party II’ which grossed N73.3 million in its first weekend. It also takes the crown as the highest grossing movie of 2020.

The movie which continues the story of estranged twins Lefty and Ayomide with the former finding it hard to adapt to her new, genteel environment stars actors Eniola Badmus, Tina Mba, Akah Nnani, Chioma Akpotha, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Akindele herself in dual lead roles.