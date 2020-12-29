If Shiloh does not work for you, try BBNaija – Nigerian man tells single ladies

A Nigerian man identified as Richard has asked single people to consider going for the next edition of BBNaija.

In a tweet on Saturday, December 26, the man used the wedding of Teddy A and Bam Bam, and Gedoni and Khafi, all former participants of BBNaija as a yardstick of evaluation.

He posed the rhetorical question: “If Shiloh doesn’t work out, why not try BBNaija?”

Since he made his post, it has gathered reactions from many, mostly ladies who had a lot to say and those who hinted that they may consider the option he mentioned.

We saw Teddy A and Bam Bam got married after the show Gedoni and Khafi just wedded. If Shiloh doesn’t work out, why not try BBNAIJA? — Richard (@meettheRichard) December 26, 2020

