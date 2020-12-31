Governor Diri Signs N329bn 2021 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has signed the 2021 appropriation bill of N329.29 billion into law.

Recall that the governor had on November 26 presented an estimate of N290.295 billion tagged, ‘Budget of Growth’ to the state House of Assembly.

However, the budget witnessed an increase of almost N40 billion.

The Governor assented to the bill at the Government House, Yenagoa on Thursday.

Diri stated that the increase in the figure would address areas of deficit identified in the appropriation bill as well as assist in the infrastructure development of the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as noting that the increase in the 2021 budget was intended to tackle the completion of the three senatorial roads, the AIT/Igbogene ring road project, and construction of the Gloryland Drive in addition to rehabilitation of the internal roads within the Yenagoa metropolis.