‘Happy New Year In Advance’, BBNaija’s Khafi Tells Fans (Video)

Reality TV star, Khafi Kareem, is confident of her success in the coming year 2021. Her confidence can be attributed to her new status as a married woman. She has also noted that God will see her through the new year.

The former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season housemate shared a video of her wedding photoshoot via her official Twitter handle on Thursday.

She captioned it thus:

“How I’m walking into 2021. With h(H)im by my side I know everything will be fine. Happy New Year in advance guys #MrsEkpataLoaded”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Khafi And Gedoni Tie The Knot

Information Nigeria recalls the multi-talented media personality took social media by storm with lovely photos from her private wedding ceremony to co-star, Gedoni Ekpata.

See her post below: