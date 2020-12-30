Home Away From Home, Kiddwaya Shows Off His Luxurious Apartment In Dubai

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Kiddwaya, has gotten fans talking after showing off his luxurious apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The reality star is set to cross over into the year 2021 with his Dubai friends and he showed off the apartment in which he would be doing just that.

After recovering from an unknown illness, Kiddwaya made a trip out of the shores of Nigeria to Dubai to have some fresh air.

The holiday is expected to last for a week of which he will move back to Nigeria to continue his movie series

He shared a video to take his fans around his apartment which he described as ‘home away from home’.

Watch a video of the tour below;

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria