How I Survived Dimka’s 1976 Coup — Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has disclosed how General Olu Bajowa (Rtd), saved him from being killed during a military coup on February 13, 1976.

The former president pointed out that he was saved by Bajowa from the bullets of Lieutenant Colonel Buka Dimka.

Obasanjo made this known while speaking at Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday during the celebration of the 80th birthday of Gen. Bajowa.

He said “When Dimka coup came, if Olu had not been what and what he is, I would have gone with the coup.”

Narrating how he was saved, Obasanjo said “I want to say something about Olu. Either he knew it or he didn’t not know. He had a child, a boy, and wanted to name the child after me. He had to call me early in the morning, that morning that Dimka struck.”

“And because Olu said he was coming, I had to wait a little bit. I waited beyond the time I would have gone out. Olu then came, he made the request and I granted the request”.

“So, I was a little bit late in going on the route that I normally took to work. And Reinumuje went ahead of me and they thought it was me and they shot his car. They shot his car, Murtala was shot.”

Obasanjo emphasized that Bajowa being a performing soldier made him draft him to lead the 11 Battalion during the nation’s civil war.