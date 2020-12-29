I Did Not Call For A Coup, I Only Spoke The Truth On Buhari’s Nepotism – Kukah

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has denied calling for a coup in his Christmas message on the 25th of December.

The cleric at a press conference with selected newsmen held at St Bakhita Secretariat in Sokoto called on Nigerians to understand his message rather than relying on different lies attached to his name.

Bishop Kukah further stated that his message on Christmas day was based on his love for the country and has no political or ulterior motive.

“I am pained and very sad that my emergency critics never see that many innocent lives are being lost on a daily basis. The loss of lives in the last ten years, even before the advent of this administration, calls for concern.

“The reactions are a reflection of every citizen that make up Nigeria. It is sad that when you drop something in Nigeria, everybody goes back to their enclave and abandon the larger picture. I am someone who never takes offence to what people say about me.

“What I said was my opinion based on evidence and what has happened in Nigeria, and if you looked into the records, there is evidence that justifies that statement, and if anyone thinks I am wrong, they should come out with a superior position.

“It is unfair for a journalist or news medium to report that I called for a coup while expressing my personal view about Nigeria.”

The cleric while reacting to the call to join politics, said if he would join the game of politics it would have been during the time of late Aminu Kano and not now.

“I have no plan and will never play partisan politics for any reason. Those who link my message to partisan politics are only playing to the gallery.”