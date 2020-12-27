‘I Don’t Have Covid’ – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has denounced reports that she caught the novel COVID-19. The winner of BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season took to her official Twitter page to write that only jealousy and hatred would make anyone sit down to peddle rumors that she has been infected with the virus.

In her words:

“I can’t even fathom how people will be so wicked and blinded by hatred and jealousy to always try to tarnish my image, I don’t have #COVID and COVID is not a death sentence like y’all are making it look @VedicLifecare confirmed me negative lets spread love If I have #Covid I will be the one to tell y’all, as we approach 2021 let’s be more positive merry Christmas and a happy positive new year Love y’all”

See her tweet below: