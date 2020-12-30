“I left my boyfriend because he doesn’t like Davido’s songs” – Nigerian Lady

International star, Davido Adeleke recently made a U-turn on his decision to quit music after facing serious envy within the music industry.

Earlier yesterday, the DMW Records’ boss made a public declaration of exiting the music world after an encounter with the self-acclaimed African Giant at a concert in Ghana.

According to Davido, some singers in the industry hate on him because of his success story in the industry and also his father’s wealth.

In a recent Instagram post, Papa Ifeanyi, however, changed his mind again about leaving music.

Sharing a photo of himself on Instagram, he wrote;

“Leave music for who ? TULE JO !! 😂.”

A lady identified on facebook as ViVa made a comment on Davido’s post that got people talking.

She said she broke up with her boyfriend because he doesn’t likes Davido’s music.

The facebook user said in her own words:

My boyfriend doesn’t like your songs, so I had to break up with him to listen to your songs in peace. I’ve always loved you right from my childhood, much love from Surulere Lagos.

Her post has since gone viral and sparked reactions online.

Read some comments below:

