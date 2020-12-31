I Am Moving Into My House -BBNaija’s Neo Tells Fans

BBNaij star, Neo Akpofure, popularly known as Neo has pen thanksgiving to God for moving into his own apartment in Lagos this year.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the warri-based BBNaija housemate gave thanks to God for helping him achieve this.

According to him, he was struggling to pay for his self contain apartment this February but now he has built his own house.

See his tweet below;

