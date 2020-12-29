‘I Will End Anyone Who Defiles My 14-Year-Old Daughter – Actor Bolanle Ninalowo

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Bolanle Ninalowo
Bolanle Ninalowo

Popular Nigerian actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has reacted to the report of a rising actor identified as Justin Ugonna accused of sleeping with a 14-year-old by saying that he will never allow a man get away with defiling his teen daughter of the same age.

The handsome actor took to his official Twitter page to share a photo of him and his daughter together.

He wrote as caption:

“So my daughter at 14 someone would want to defile her and say it’s with her consent? No now, I go end person”

Information Nigeria recalls Ugonna broke his silence after being called out on social media for falsifying his age so that he could have anal intercourse with the minor.

See Ninalowo’s post below:

The actor’s post

 

 

