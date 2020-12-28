“If Your Friends Are Not Adding To Your Career, Dump Them” – Yomi Casual

Celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Casual has taken to his Instagram story to offer first-hand advice to his followers. He talked about the importance of staying away from bad friendships in his post.

According to the clothier, it is important for one to choose his or her inner circle wisely. Yomi Casual advised his followers to dump any friend, who is not adding value to their career.

In his words;

“For this life, abeg choose who choose you oh! Some people are just in your life to use you to achieve their goals, know the difference.

“They don’t invite you to where they eat but if na club them go call you to fall out. Shey you come life come drink ni?



“Get sense! If your friendship is not adding to your career biko move! #2020Goals”

See his post below: