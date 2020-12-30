‘I’ll Hunt Down Anyone Who Falsely Accuses My Sons Of Rape’ – Actress Omoni Oboli

Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, will not spare anyone who tries to falsely accuse her sons of rape. The veteran movie star cum filmmaker shared her thoughts on false accusations via her Instagram story.

The mother of three teenage boys revealed that she is ready to protect her sons from anyone trying to tarnish their image with false rape accusations, adding that false rape accusations are just as deadly as rape itself.

“False rape accusations are just as deadly as rape! As a mother of young men, please I’m begging you to stay away. If anyone falsely accuses any of my sons, I will hunt you with EVERYTHING! We’ve taught our boys and still teach them that consent is everything”, she wrote.

See her post below: