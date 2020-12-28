Insecurity: Buhari Should Surprise Nigerians And Change Service Chiefs – Ejiofor

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised by a former Director-General of the Department of State Security, Mike Ejiofor, to change the service chiefs.

The former DSS boss stated this while speaking on Channels Television on Monday.

Ejiofor in his statement noted that changing the service chiefs, tactics, equipment and approaches would lead to progress in the fight against insecurity.

He said, “I expect that Mr President should take Nigerians by surprise, change the service chiefs; and Nigerians, their attitude to security agencies, should change too.

“I think by the change of tactics, equipment, attitude, service chiefs, and approaches, we’d make some progress, I believe very strongly.”