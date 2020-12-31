Insecurity: Camels Ferry Deadly Weapons Through Northern Borders -ACF

With the increasing insecurity in the Northern region, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has raised the alarm that camels are now being allegedly used to bring in “Rocket Propelled Grenades RPGs” and “anti-aircraft guns” into the country through the borders in the region.

The National Chairman of the ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh, made this allegation in a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Emmanuel Yawe, in Kaduna on Thursday.

The former Minister expressed that the weapons were being ferried into the country from a neighboring country.

He, however, did not mention any country, in particular, saying that the information was provided by ACF members from Sokoto and Zamfara States.

He expressed that the alarm was being raised so that the Federal Government acts fast.

He expressed that the camels bringing in the consignments (weapons) are not being checked by security operatives.