‘It’s An Achievement That I Have Not Done Plastic Surgery’ – Linda Ikeji

Damilola Ayomide
Linda Ikeji

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, has stated that it’s an achievement that she has not done plastic surgery. The media personality took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself as she praised herself for being absolutely natural.

She revealed that she is proud of being able to wear a see-through top after giving birth and after clocking 40.

In her words:

“Listen guys, I’m 40 years old, I take a lot of Coke, I don’t watch what I eat, I don’t exercise AT ALL, I have had a baby, I have never done my body and I can still wear a see-through top. Listen, I don’t care what any of you say, this is an achievement Well, as long as you don’t compare me with Ashanti sha.”

