‘It’s An Achievement That I Have Not Done Plastic Surgery’ – Linda Ikeji

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, has stated that it’s an achievement that she has not done plastic surgery. The media personality took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself as she praised herself for being absolutely natural.

She revealed that she is proud of being able to wear a see-through top after giving birth and after clocking 40.

In her words:

“Listen guys, I’m 40 years old, I take a lot of Coke, I don’t watch what I eat, I don’t exercise AT ALL, I have had a baby, I have never done my body and I can still wear a see-through top. Listen, I don’t care what any of you say, this is an achievement Well, as long as you don’t compare me with Ashanti sha.”

See her post below: