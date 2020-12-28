‘It’s Better To Be Rich And Stingy’ – Omokri Tells Men

Controversial social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has advised men to stop spending money on girls. The former presidential aide took to Twitter to give the advice.

According to the author and clergy, when a man spends his money on girls, they will call him loving. But when he becomes broke, the same girls will call him stingy and forget when he used to spend on them.

In his words:

“Dear men, If you spend money on girls, they will call you loving. If you become broke, they will laugh at you and forget all the ‘loving’ cash you spent on them. Better to have money and be called stingy, than not to have and be called BROKE!”

