‘I’ve Been Through Hell And Back’ – Tee Billz

Popular media personality, Tunji Balogun, alias Tee Billz, has revealed that he has been through hell and back yet he is still standing.

The ex-husband of singer Tiwa Savage took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself. He informed his followers that he has been through a lot but he is thankful to be back on his feet.

He wrote:

“I’ve been through hell and back but I’m Gucci now with the grace of God! Thankful….. #GratefulSoul #Zaddy”

Information Nigeria recalls the PR specialist who surprised his five-year-old son, Jamil Balogun with a visit to Dubai to spend time with him for the holidays reaffirmed on his page that distance is not an excuse for fatherhood.

See his post below:

