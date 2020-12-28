Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Priscilla Shares Glimpse Of Her Boyfriend (Video)

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of actress, Iyabo Ojo, has hopped the “post a pic of” trend making waves on Instagram.

Succumbing to boredom, the 19-year-old brand influencer gave her followers a peek into her camera rolls as she made use of the latest question and answer tag on the photo-sharing app.

Ojo asked her followers what kind of picture they would like to see and she shared some never-before-seen moments, including a glimpse of her boyfriend. The duo were seen taking a walk together.

The brand influencer also shared a video of herself driving her new whip amongst others.

Read Also: Iyabo Ojo’s Teenage Daughter, Priscilla Acquires Mercedes Benz

See the juicy details below: